Man Walked 22 Miles In Snow To Save Father

911 Service Not Working For Some In Sacramento CountyAT&T customers who try to call 911 from their landline may be out of luck. The company says landline numbers beginning with the 991 or 992 prefix can't dial 911.

Man Walked 22 Miles In Snow To Save FatherInvestigators say he was able to lead rescuers back to his father, who had remained in the car.

Feds: Parking Lot Owner Swindled Veteran's Affairs Out Of $11 MillionInvestigators say that money was spent on three $2.5 million condominiums in Santa Monica, a racing boat in Miami, and cars that include Ferraris, high-end Mercedes-Benzes and a Shelby Super Snake Mustang.

Vandals Post Anti-Semitic Posters On Synagogue In Sacramento AreaDetectives are investigating the vandalism of a Sacramento County synagogue as a hate crime.