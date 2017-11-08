Man Walked 22 Miles In Snow To Save Father

(Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

TILLER, Ore. (AP) – A southern Oregon man walked 22 miles in the snow for help after the car he and his father were riding in slid off the road during a hunting trip.

Douglas County authorities said Wednesday that 42-year-old Danny Treskey Jr., of Myrtle Creek, was able to lead rescuers back to his father, who had remained in the car.

Treskey’s brother found him walking for help and brought him to an area with cell service.

The elder Treskey, who is 67, was found alert but cold in the car.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

 

