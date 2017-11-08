Storm On The Way To NorCal, Heaviest Precipitation Expected Later Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A storm system is moving into Northern California on Wednesday and is expected to stick around until the beginning of the weekend.

Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday night. Light rain is possible for most of Monday, but National Weather Service forecasters say the main rain band will move into the Central Valley come the evening hours.

Expect the heaviest precipitation to start late Wednesday and last through early Thursday.

A Pacific frontal system will bring periods of rain and high elevation snow over the next few days. Heaviest precipitation tonight and Thursday #cawx pic.twitter.com/owZZhSyVPf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2017

Rainfall totals are expected to be between .25-1.5” for the valley and foothills.

Gusty southwest winds of up to 30 mph are expected with this storm.

Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected over the northern San Joaquin Valley.

Snow guns at Boreal worked a total of 48 hrs. over several days to get ready for opening day pic.twitter.com/NgvFI3MtpW — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) November 8, 2017

Snow levels are expected to start high but will eventually fluctuate near major Sierra pass levels come Thursday and Friday.

About 2-4 inches of snow is expected above 7000.

Come Saturday, forecasters say the region will get a break from precipitation. However, more rain is expected early next week.