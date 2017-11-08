Task Force Aims To Locate, Prosecute Sacramento County Animal Cruelty Cases

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County district attorney’s office is taking steps towards locating and prosecuting animal cruelty cases in the county.
Wednesday is the first meeting of the newly formed animal cruelty prosecution unit and an animal cruelty task force.
The task force says it recognizes the link between animal abuse and violent crimes against people. They cite a study done by the Humane Society, noting “A study determined that in families under supervision for physical abuse of their children, animal abuse also existed within the home 88% of the time.”
Members of city law enforcement and animal control agencies are part of the task force.