Sacramento Republic FC’s James Kiffe Named To 2017 USL All-League Second Team

Filed Under: James Kiffe, Repulic FC, Sacramento, sacramento republic fc, Soccer, Sports, USL

James Kiffe of the Sacramento Republic FC has been named to the 2017 USL All-League Second Team.

The Sacramento Republic FC website states that Kiffe played EVERY minute this season for the Republic FC, totaling 3,090 total minutes in regular and post season.

He is the second player in the franchise to have broken the 100-appearance mark, following fellow defender Emrah Klimenta.

Kiffe, 28, joined Sacramento Republic FC at the end of the 2014 season, and has racked up some impressive stats.

See the announcement tweet from the USL below.

