Stranger Kings: The Drive – 11/8

HOUR 1

Dave opened Wednesday’s show with a look back at the Kings victory over the Thunder, and talked about Miko Grimes’ accusation that the Raiders offensive line let Derek Carr get hit on purpose. Dave also talked about Roy Halladay’s death and looked back on his outstanding career.

 

HOUR 2

In the second hour, Dave took a longer look back at the Kings win over the Thunder and touched on a few NFL story lines. Raiders radio voice Greg Papa joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the Raiders win over the Dolphins.

 

HOUR 3

Reno Bighorns forward and internet sensation Jack Cooley hopped on the show at the top of the third hour. Sacramento Kings forward also joined the show to discuss his team’s win over the Thunder.

 

