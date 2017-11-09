April The Giraffe May Be Pregnant AgainAre you ready for another giraffe cam? Word is that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.

$25,000 Reward In Search For Inmates Who Fled CourthouseAuthorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two inmates who brazenly escaped from a Silicon Valley courthouse.

Here Comes La Niña, El Niño’s Flip Side, But It Will Be WeakLa Niña, the cool flip side to El Niño, is returning for a second straight winter, forecasters said Thursday.

Dangerous Stretch Of Power Inn Road Getting SidewalksThe Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $1.6 million to finally install sidewalks on a mile-long stretch of Power Inn Road, south of Florin Road.