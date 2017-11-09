Accused Police Impersonator Tries To Rape Woman, Exposes Himself To Others In Stockton

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man accused of a crime spree targeting women.

Around 7:30 a.m. the suspect, 47-year-old Donald Kendrick, reportedly went to Elkhorn Elementary School, identified himself as a police officer and exposed himself to staff, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Kendrick next drove his truck to Wagner Holt Elementary School and, while sitting in the truck, allegedly exposed himself to a woman. He then jumped out and attempted to drag the woman to a nearby driveway while saying he would rape her, police say. She fought Kendrick off and ran away.

But it didn’t stop there. Kendrick drove to a rehabilitation center and exposed himself to yet another woman. By now, officers were hot on Kendrick’s trail. They eventually tracked him down to a neighborhood where he got out of his truck and tried to run away. He was caught by bystanders in the area of Bixby Way and Bainbridge Place.

He was arrested and booked into jail on charges of attempted rape, indecent exposure, and impersonating a peace officer.

