Hour 1

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the show for his weekly appearance brought to you by Petkus in hour one. Hear Coach Joerger speak about the big win vs the OKC Thunder, how he felt the bench played outstanding and how he just can’t figure out why the team keeps getting off to slow starts.

Hour 2

Former Oakland Raider and Sacramento King Buddy Hield join the show in the second hour.

Hour 3

Former Scout and current football analyst Chris Landry joined the Grant and Doug for The Landry Football Report in hour 3! Hear Chris speak about the Denver Bronco’s offensive struggles, how under the radar the Patriots are at the moment due to the slow start, why he feels the NY Giants have quit on the coach and a look into the weekend’s slate in a loaded schedule of college football.

Hour 4

In hour four the fellas talk some NFL, who will win the 49’ers vs Giants game this Sunday, who has the best division in the league and could there be two teams who go win less this season?