Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about the Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal against the NFL and if he will be suspended this season. They also talked about Jerry Jones possibly suing the NFL to stop Roger Goodell’s new contract as commissioner of the NFL. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Amy Trask, CBS Sports Football Analyst and former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, joins the show to talk about some of the legal issues in the NFL from Ezekiel Elliot, Jerry Jones, and also talked about what the solution should be for the player demonstrations. The guys talked some NFL and the story about some players from the New York Giants saying that Ben McAdoo has lost the locker room. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, The Fantasy Football Hour, joins the guys to help get your fantasy football lineup set for the Week 10 games. Next, Curtis Crabtree, Sports 950 in Seattle, to talk about tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Cardinals. The guys ended the show talking about tonight’s NBA games, and the Kings hosting the 76ers tonight. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

