He's Got The Jerry Touch: The Lo-Down – 11/9

Hour 1

180136389 Hes Got The Jerry Touch: The Lo Down 11/9

(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about the Ezekiel Elliott's appeal against the NFL and if he will be suspended this season.  They also talked about Jerry Jones possibly suing the NFL to stop Roger Goodell's new contract as commissioner of the NFL.

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 830923616 e1503080600174 Hes Got The Jerry Touch: The Lo Down 11/9

Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show Amy Trask, CBS Sports Football Analyst and former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, joins the show to talk about some of the legal issues in the NFL from Ezekiel Elliot, Jerry Jones, and also talked about what the solution should be for the player demonstrations.  The guys talked some NFL and the story about some players from the New York Giants saying that Ben McAdoo has lost the locker room.

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, The Fantasy Football Hour, joins the guys to help get your fantasy football lineup set for the Week 10 games.  Next, Curtis Crabtree, Sports 950 in Seattle, to talk about tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Cardinals.  The guys ended the show talking about tonight's NBA games, and the Kings hosting the 76ers tonight.

 

