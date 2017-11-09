Jason Ross: THE KINGS AT 10

The Sacramento Kings have played 1/8 of their season after playing their 10th game the other night. The record isn’t ideal by any means at (2-8) but at least they were able to break the 7 game losing streak after defeating the Thunder on Tuesday. As the Kings get ready for 1 more home game against Philadelphia on Thursday I thought it would be ideal to look at what this team has done after 10 games.

The Good:

This list isn’t very long but you have to find positives even in the most bleak situations. The Kings are getting valuable minutes for a very young roster. This year is all about growth and this team is going through a ton of NBA experiences. The are going through blowouts, losing streaks, switching lineups, tough matchups, road games, playing with the lead, playing from behind, all things that they have to endure. We have joked on the Lo-Down about the Kings propensity for the mid range bucket. Hence the hashtag, #MidRangeCity. The Kings are #1 in Mid Range Points, they are #2 in bench points and #2 in bench minutes. These are areas that they hopefully can continue to enhance all while working on their other deficiencies.

The Bad:

Scoring is a major issue for this team. They Kings rank dead last in points, 29th out of 30 in three pointers made per game, last in free throws, and 28th in rebounding. All of these are not easily correctable and help explain a (2-8) start. The inability to be consistent beyond the arc is a killer in the present day NBA. So many nights the Kings are getting crushed in 3 point differential. That stat is something that has to improve.

Overall:

It is still early in the NBA season and for the Kings this is about improvement. In most categories all they can do it go up and that is exactly what everyone needs to see. I think an increase in minutes for a core of 8 players would show improvement in numbers but that isn’t what this is always about. Coach Joerger is trying to make this team better tomorrow, better next month, better in a year and better two years from now. You can’t always see growth on a day to day basis but when measured over time is when you see the results. Here’s to a better next 10 for the Kings.