Marysville Appoints New Police Chief Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Marysville has appointed a new police chief after a sexual assault allegation surfaced.

The city announced a “separation” on Thursday between the Marysville Police Department and Chief Aaron Easton after the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced it was investigating a sexual assault allegation against Eaton.

Lt. Christian Sachs, a 17-year veteran of the department, has been appointed interim chief.

The allegations date back to 2008, when a cadet in the Yuba College police academy says Easton assaulted her in his patrol car. Easton was a deputy with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and a part-time instructor. The woman says that encounter resulted in her being dropped by the academy.

No charges have been filed in the case as the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch