WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Border Patrol: Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member

Filed Under: Border Patrol, MS-13
An alleged member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is presented to the press in San Salvador on July 28, 2016. (Credit: MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images)
An alleged member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang is presented to the press in San Salvador on July 28, 2016. (Credit: MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images)

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents in southwestern Arizona say they’ve arrested a member of a violent gang, who remains in federal custody.

Yuma Sector agents say 47-year-old Luis Romero-Alfredo of Honduras was found to be in the U.S. illegally and arrested Tuesday night.

While conducting a records check, agents learned Romero-Alfredo was a member of the MS-13 gang and removed twice from the country — through Los Angeles in 1997 and the following year out of Laredo, Texas.

Authorities say Romero-Alfredo has multiple convictions for assault and theft and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship.

The MS-13 gang is believed to have been founded in Los Angeles in the 1980s by immigrants fleeing El Salvador’s bloody civil war and has grown into one of the largest street gangs in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch