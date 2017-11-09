Oakland Athletics Show Interest In Christian Yelich And Marcell Ozuna

MLB rumors are saying that the Oakland Athletics have an interest in contracting Miami Marlins center fielder, Christian Yelich and potentially signing left fielder Marcell Ozuna.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that since Miami’s new ownership is looking to shed payroll, the A’s are one amongst other teams that are circling around the recent breakup of the Marlins.
Sources have told the Chronicle that an item on the A’s wish list this winter is to get a new outfielder, which is looking like a perfect position for Yelich.
First basemen Billy Butler’s contract is now off the books and he is a free agent. Coming in July, Oakland will have money to spend on contracting new players after trading many of their higher-priced players.
Yelich, with a Gold Glove and a .290 career average, is guaranteed $46.5 million over the next four years.
Ozuna hit .312 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs in 2017.
Signing players nearing the end of their careers is not new to the A’s. Some of those players include Frank Thomas, Mike Piazza, Hideki Matsui, Jason Giambi, Nomar Garciaparra, David Justice, Mike Sweeney, Ron Gant, Tony Phillips and Doug Jones.
The A’s are also considering formers catcher Adam Melhuse as their new bullpen coach.