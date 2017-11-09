Search On For Armed Suspects Who Robbed Orangevale Verizon Store

Filed Under: Local TV, Orangevale

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the two suspects who robbed an Orangevale-area Verizon store.

The incident happened back on Oct. 29 at a store along the 8900 block of Madison Avenue. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says two suspects wearing hoods and carrying large duffel bags walked into the store a little after 7:30 p.m.

One of the suspects then pulled out what looks like a black handgun and pointed it at an employee. The other suspect then took the employee’s cellphone.

robbery Search On For Armed Suspects Who Robbed Orangevale Verizon Store

Surveillance video captured the whole robbery on tape. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

Detectives say the employee was forced into the back of the store and the suspects started stuffing cellphones into their bags. Detectives have not said how much merchandise was stolen, but do say the robbery was a “significant loss” for the store.

The suspects were last seen running from the area.

Surveillance footage of the whole incident has been released by detectives on Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or with any other relevant information is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

