HOUR 1
Dave kicked off today’s show with a quick look ahead at Kings-76ers. He also talked about Jerry Jones possibly suing the NFL, and the Giants quitting on head coach Ben McAdoo. Dave also discussed a Boston radio host saying he has no sympathy for Roy Halladay after he died.
HOUR 2
The second hour started a look at some of the big stories for Week 10 of the NFL season, and did a quick preview of the 76ers-Kings game. Sarah Todd of the Philadelphia Inquirer joined the show at the bottom of the hour to discuss the 76ers season so far heading into their game against the Kings.
HOUR 3
Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee joined the show at the top of the third hour to talk about the 49ers and where they go after an 0-9 start. Tony Bizjak also came on to clarify the $6 million claim filed by a contractor against the Kings.
