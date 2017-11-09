California Billionaire To Now Spend $20M On Impeachment Ads

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California billionaire Tom Steyer is doubling his spending on ads calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment to $20 million.

The Democratic donor said Thursday he’ll release two new ads in the coming weeks. That’s on top of an ad he began airing nationally in October where he calls for Trump’s impeachment.

His fresh investment comes despite prominent Democrats such as U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arguing impeachment calls are a distraction. Steyer, though, says “establishment” Democrats don’t understand how to motivate the party’s voters.

Steyer’s ad has drawn rebuke from Trump as well as Fox News, which is refusing to air it. Trump has called Steyer “wacky and totally unhinged.”

Steyer is weighing a run for U.S. Senate against fellow Democrats Dianne Feinstein, the incumbent, and Kevin de Leon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

