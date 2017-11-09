Which Animal Shelters Take In Research Animals?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beagles are used in animal research because they are gentle, forgiving and people-pleasing.

It’s something that weighed on the mind of one of our viewers after her dog had to be put down because of rampant cancer, so we went looking for answers.

RELATED STORIES

She adopted Theeadore from a shelter, so we went to the shelters in our region to hear their policies on research animals.

—

AMADOR COUNTY

We are not in an area with lab animals so have no experience in taking them in. I do know one of our customers adopted a laboratory beagle and I believe it was in the San Francisco Bay area. Thank you, Susan

PLACER SPCA

They haven’t had any animals come through the shelter from testing laboratories, more than likely because they are not near any testing facilities.

DELTA HUMANE SOCIETY

“We’ve never had that come up. As far as I know there are no testing labs in San Joaquin County. Yes we would accept an animal that was used in testing and we always disclose any info that we may have to new owners.”

SACRAMENTO SPCA

Dawn Foster said, “Most of the animals they see are owner surrendered, strays, transfer from another shelter. They don’t usually have a history of the animals they receive BUT…. They do extensive medical and behavioral testing to see if the animals can be adopted out.” Please let me know if you have any other questions.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY SHELTER

Janna Haynes Communication & Media Officer responded in an email saying, “We are not aware of any places that knowingly accept live tested animals.” Additionally in a phone conversation with Janna, she said, “They DO NOT accept animals that have been tested on. The animals that come into their shelter are either owner surrendered, confiscated from a dangerous or abusive situation and most are strays, which they have no idea of the animals history.

Her supervisor says that there are places that have an agreement to take animals that have been tested on and possible breed specific rescues.”

SOLANO COUNTY SHELTER

Deborah Dillon Shelter Director at SPCA of Solano County

“We haven’t had that situation present itself. If we were to become involved in a rescue situation with laboratory animals then we would absolutely disclose any information to the potential adoptive family. Our shelter veterinarian consults with the potential family about any animal and medical issues that it may have prior to adoption. We want people to have all necessary information about the animal so they can make an informed decision.”

SUTTER COUNTY SHELTER

Told us, they have never seen a lab animal come through the shelter, usually they go right into a rescue. Private organizations usually step up and take those animals.

YUBA COUNTY SHELTER

“Have never seen a lab animal come through the shelter, usually they go right into a rescue. Private organizations usually step up and take those animals.”

COLUSA COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

“In the 15 years on the job they have never had animals come into the shelter from laboratory testing.”

YOLO COUNTY SPCA

Kimberley Kenny told us, “They have not received lab animals. Although their policy is to disclose everything to adopting pet parents.”

SUTTER COUNTY SHELTER

They told us, they have never seen a lab animal come through the shelter, usually they go right into a rescue. Private organizations usually step up and take those animals.