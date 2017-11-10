WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Could Little Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Be Gone For Good?

Filed Under: Little Debbie, Local TV

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Popular snack company Little Debbie has the internet in a tizzy after saying one of their popular snack cake has to go.

The company posted on Twitter for fans to vote on which “one gotta go forever” and then posted four photos of their popular snack cakes.

The four iconic treats on the chopping block?

Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy and Honey Buns.

After the post, Twitter users took to social media to voice their displeasure in the company possibly discontinuing one of their favorites.

More from CBS Pittsburgh

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch