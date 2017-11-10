Mountain Lion Tranquilized After Sighting In San Francisco

Man Found Dead Under Highway 50 In West SacramentoWest Sacramento Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a body in the area. The deceased is a man in his 40s.

Senate GOP Campaign Arm Ends Fundraising For Roy Moore Over AccusationsMoore is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers, something he calls "completely false and misleading."

Sumatran Tiger Born In Sacramento Zoo Dies In AtlantaSumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild.

Could Little Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Be Gone For Good?Popular snack company Little Debbie has the internet in a tizzy after saying one of their popular snack cake has to go.