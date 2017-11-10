Giants’ Buster Posey Receives Fourth Silver Slugger Award

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
With the conclusion of a historic baseball season, in which all 30 Major League Baseball teams set a new record with 6,105 home runs, the best hitters were rewarded Thursday with the announcement of the 2017 Silver Slugger Awards.
The Silver Slugger Award is awarded annually to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League, as determined by the coaches and managers of MLB.
Here were the winners of Thursday night’s announcements:
American League Silver Slugger Winners
Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
First Base: Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals
Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros
Outfield: Justin Upton, Detroit Tigers/Los Angeles Angels
Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
National League Silver Slugger Winners
Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Shortstop: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins
Outfield: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
Outfield: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins
Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
Among the listed was San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who earned his fourth since being brought up officially in 2010.
He’s won the award in 2012, ’14 and ’15.
Despite his team concluding the 2017 season with a 64-98 record, Posey was a highlight as he finished with a .320 batting average, including 12 HRs, 67 RBI and .861 OPS.