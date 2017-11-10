Giants’ Buster Posey Receives Fourth Silver Slugger Award

Filed Under: Buster Posey, MLB, San Francisco Giants, Silver Slugger Awards

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

With the conclusion of a historic baseball season, in which all 30 Major League Baseball teams set a new record with 6,105 home runs, the best hitters were rewarded Thursday with the announcement of the 2017 Silver Slugger Awards.

The Silver Slugger Award is awarded annually to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League, as determined by the coaches and managers of MLB.

Here were the winners of Thursday night’s announcements:

American League Silver Slugger Winners

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First Base: Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals

Second Base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield: Justin Upton, Detroit Tigers/Los Angeles Angels

Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

National League Silver Slugger Winners

Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Shortstop: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

Outfield: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

Outfield: Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

Among the listed was San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who earned his fourth since being brought up officially in 2010.

He’s won the award in 2012, ’14 and ’15.

Despite his team concluding the 2017 season with a 64-98 record, Posey was a highlight as he finished with a .320 batting average, including 12 HRs, 67 RBI and .861 OPS.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch