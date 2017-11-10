WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Is The Monopoly Man Buying Barbie? Hasbro Makes Takeover Offer For Mattel

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: The Barbie DreamHorse is displayed as Hamley's announce it's top ten toys for Christmas at Hamleys on October 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Shares of Mattel soared in after-hours trading Friday after a report that rival Hasbro has made a takeover offer for Mattel. Such a deal could bring together well-known brands like Monopoly, Nerf, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter that it did not identify, said Hasbro approached Mattel recently about a deal. Hasbro said it does not comment on “rumors or speculation.” Mattel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toy companies, including Hasbro and Mattel, have had trouble selling their toys to today’s kids, many of whom would rather play with a tablet.

Revenue at El Segundo, California-based Mattel has fallen every year since 2013, and its stock has lost nearly half its value since the beginning of the year.

Hasbro, based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has fared better after it took over the rights from Mattel for Disney’s “Princess” and “Frozen” dolls in late 2014. Hasbro’s stock is up 18 percent this year, and the company has a market value of $11 billion – more than twice as much as Mattel.

Both companies took a hit when Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Hasbro and Mattel said that they temporarily reduced shipments to the toy store operator ahead of the bankruptcy filing, but said they were working with the retailer to get their toys on its shelves during the holiday season.

Shares of Mattel Inc. rose $3.38, or 23 percent, to $18 in extended trading. Hasbro Inc. shares rose $2.55, or 2.8 percent, to $94.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch