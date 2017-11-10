WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Just Me and You – The Lo-Down – 11/10

Filed Under: College Football, James Ham, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Vince Carter #15 and De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings complain about a call during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on November 7, 2017 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien starts the show talking about last night’s Kings win over the 76ers last night at home.  Next, James Ham, NBC Sports Kings Insider, joined the show to talk about the Kings win, and how the Kings will look to improve this season.  Damien finished up the hour talking about last night’s NBA games, and talks about the problems going on in Oklahoma City with the Thunder.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks is helped off the field following the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 22-16.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Damien started the second hour of the show talking about Richard Sherman tearing his Achilles Tendon last night, and what players in the NFL do everyday to make sure they’re on the field.   This led to a longer discussion about drug abuse in the NFL, and if the NFL’s drug policy should change.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 3

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 04: Brandon Wimbush #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium on November 4, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Wake Forest 48-37.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien started wit his “Friday Five” and gave you five things to pay attention to this sports weekend. He also broke down the Week 10 NFL games and gave his predictions.  Then he finished the show with his favorite athlete of the week.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch