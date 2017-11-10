Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien starts the show talking about last night’s Kings win over the 76ers last night at home. Next, James Ham, NBC Sports Kings Insider, joined the show to talk about the Kings win, and how the Kings will look to improve this season. Damien finished up the hour talking about last night’s NBA games, and talks about the problems going on in Oklahoma City with the Thunder. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Damien started the second hour of the show talking about Richard Sherman tearing his Achilles Tendon last night, and what players in the NFL do everyday to make sure they’re on the field. This led to a longer discussion about drug abuse in the NFL, and if the NFL’s drug policy should change. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien started wit his “Friday Five” and gave you five things to pay attention to this sports weekend. He also broke down the Week 10 NFL games and gave his predictions. Then he finished the show with his favorite athlete of the week. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.