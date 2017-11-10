Sacramento’s Lavender Heights Could Get Rainbow Street Signs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Next week, city leaders will vote to add rainbow street sign enhancements for the Lavender Heights neighborhood of midtown.

This comes after the neighborhood got rainbow crosswalks in the heart of the district on 20th and K Streets.

“The neighborhood has been known LGBTQ Friendly and LGBTQ affirming for a long time and placing an official label on it is really exciting,” said David Heitstuman, executive director for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center

Supporters say the new street sign enhancements will recognize lavender heights and the LGBT community’s historical significance in Sacramento.

