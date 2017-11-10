Louis C.K. On Reports Of Sexual Misconduct: 'These Stories Are True'Comedian Louis C.K. has said the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him are true.

Sacramento's Lavender Heights Could Get Rainbow Street Signs Next week, city leaders will vote to add rainbow street sign enhancements for the Lavender Heights neighborhood of midtown.

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman: I Was Abused By DoctorOlympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women sexually abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

PG&E Says Someone Else's Wires May Have Started Deadly BlazeCalifornia's largest utility says the deadliest of last month's wildfires may have been started by electrical equipment not owned or installed by PG&E.