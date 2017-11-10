New Satellites Can Help Spot And Predict Wildfires

By Lisa Meadows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new weather satellite will launch on Tuesday carrying state of the art science instruments that will improve weather forecasting.

The Joint Polar Satellite Systems 1 (JPSS1) will be part of a network of five satellites sending back weather information two times faster and with six times the vertical resolution. Once activated it will be renamed NOAA 20. This information will not only help in hurricane forecast track prediction but also track critical fire weather conditions.

Californians should be excited this new tool will help give firefighters an upper hand in the firefight. The satellite can see small wildfires easily, allowing officials to get a head start on these smaller fires before they spread.

The improved weather forecasting will allow forecasters to predict critical fire weather conditions in the vicinity and relay that information for firefighters in the field. The new satellite can also easily track wildfire smoke, which will help with air quality reporting.

More from Lisa Meadows
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch