Should People Without Kids Not Have To Pay School Taxes?

Filed Under: education, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No kids, no school taxes: A new proposed measure would change how California pays for public education.

Backers of the proposed initiative can now start gathering signatures to get it on the November 2018 ballot.

The measure would basically exempt Californians with no dependent children enrolled in public schools from paying taxes or fees for public education.

So what financial impact would it have?

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, it’s difficult to make a precise estimate but do say it could reduce state and local revenues by $30 billion annually.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Scott Davey says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Terrible idea. Everyone benefits from an educated populace. Think about a perhaps childless employer…

