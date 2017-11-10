Should People Without Kids Not Have To Pay School Taxes?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No kids, no school taxes: A new proposed measure would change how California pays for public education.
Backers of the proposed initiative can now start gathering signatures to get it on the November 2018 ballot.
The measure would basically exempt Californians with no dependent children enrolled in public schools from paying taxes or fees for public education.
So what financial impact would it have?
According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, it’s difficult to make a precise estimate but do say it could reduce state and local revenues by $30 billion annually.
One Comment
Terrible idea. Everyone benefits from an educated populace. Think about a perhaps childless employer…