HOUR 1
Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings thrilling 109-108 win over the 76ers. He also touched on Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension and Richard Sherman’s injury.
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave took a deeper dive into the Kings win over Philadelphia, and took a quick look at some Week 10 NFL headlines. SB Nation Radio’s Sean Salisbury joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
HOUR 3
CBS Sports fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the hour to discuss some fantasy football matchups for this week. Dave wrapped up the show with another look back at the Kings win over 76ers and a quick look ahead to their game against the Knicks.
