Two In A Row: The Drive – 11/10

Filed Under: Ezekiel Elliott, Philadelphia 76ers, Richard Sherman, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1

gettyimages 8593801661 Two In A Row: The Drive 11/10

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings thrilling 109-108 win over the 76ers. He also touched on Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension and Richard Sherman’s injury.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 8651476281 Two In A Row: The Drive 11/10

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave took a deeper dive into the Kings win over Philadelphia, and took a quick look at some Week 10 NFL headlines. SB Nation Radio’s Sean Salisbury joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Vince Carter #15 and De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings complain about a call during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on November 7, 2017 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CBS Sports fantasy football expert Dave Richard joined the show at the top of the hour to discuss some fantasy football matchups for this week. Dave wrapped up the show with another look back at the Kings win over 76ers and a quick look ahead to their game against the Knicks.

 

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch