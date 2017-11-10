Man Found Dead Under Highway 50 In West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was found dead underneath Highway 50 near Jefferson Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
West Sacramento Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a body in the area.
The deceased is a man in his 40s.
There is no search for a suspect at this time, though investigators say the death is suspicious.
Anyone who may have seen something in the area between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. is urged to come forward.
Police say they area looking for a Hispanic male was seen in the area with a black shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage backpack for questioning, but say he is not a suspect in the death.