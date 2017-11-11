WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

20 Children Hurt After Stairwell Collapses In San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say about 20 children were injured when a stairwell collapsed at an indoor paintball course in San Diego Saturday night.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported police said the injuries were minor, but a woman had to be dug out from under the rubble at the center called Total Combat Paintball. Parents rushed to the area to find their children.

Fire department spokesman Jose Ysea said many of the children were taken to hospitals.

The newspaper reported that one parent said the stairwell collapsed when dozens of children ran up and down to get pizza from a loft. Another parent said his two children suffered minor scrapes.

Besides paintball, the warehouse includes trampolines and bouncy houses.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

