Brides-To-Be Find Big Bargains In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Brides-to-be got the steal of a lifetime Friday at a Roseville bridal shop shut down following bankruptcy.

The doors of Alfred Angelo Bridal were back open as wedding wear was practically given away during a liquidation sale.

Dream deals for dream dresses. With super slashed prices, bride-to-be Heidi Egan couldn’t just grab one dress. Instead, she bought two. What could have cost her almost $4,000, cost her less than $500. With the extra money, she even splurged on a cheap pair of wedding heels.

“They’re 20 bucks,” said Egan.

Racks and racks of wedding wear, nearly 90 percent off. Bridal gowns that are typically thousands of dollars were all priced at just $200.

Alan Koo and his fiancee don’t even have a wedding date set, but when they heard the prices, Koo said, “Let’s go. Let’s get in the car. Anything to keep the expenses down.”

Scott VanHorn owns the liquidation company that put the sale on.

Vanhorn said, “We’re selling everything we’re out of here today. I’m trying to recoup as much money as I can for the landlord.”

Back in July, Alfred Angelo filed bankruptcy and abruptly closed its doors leaving brides- with already purchased dresses- in a panic. A nightmare for some– but for others, the bridal store’s bankruptcy turned into a dream come true.

“Huge burden lifted to know that it’s taken care of and for a fraction of what I would have paid,” said Egan.

Five hundred dresses in total were up for sale, which ended at 8 p.m. Friday.