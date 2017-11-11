Man Injured After Freeway Shooting In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Fairfield Saturday morning that left one man injured.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Travis Boulevard and Airbase Parkway exits.
CHP Solano County Spokesperson David Harvey says two black males in a grey SUV shot once at a Toyota Camry traveling on the freeway, striking the driver.
The victim is in stable condition, and was traveling with a passenger who was not struck by the gunfire.
Harvey says the two suspects continued driving eastbound on Interstate 80 following the shooting.
We will keep you updated as more information regarding this investigation becomes available.