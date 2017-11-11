Man Injured After Freeway Shooting In Fairfield

Filed Under: CHP, Fairfield, highway, Interstate, Patrol, shooting
(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Fairfield Saturday morning that left one man injured.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Travis Boulevard and Airbase Parkway exits.

CHP Solano County Spokesperson David Harvey says two black males in a grey SUV shot once at a Toyota Camry traveling on the freeway, striking the driver.

The victim is in stable condition, and was traveling with a passenger who was not struck by the gunfire.

Harvey says the two suspects continued driving eastbound on Interstate 80 following the shooting.

We will keep you updated as more information regarding this investigation becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch