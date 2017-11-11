Shots Fired At Stockton Party Late Friday Night

Filed Under: party, shooting, stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) – Stockton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. at a large party at the American Legion Hall on West Lane.

According to police, no victims or suspects have been identified and nobody was struck in the incident. Officials say partygoers were uncooperative in the early stages of the investigation.

Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

We will keep you up to date as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch