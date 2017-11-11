Shots Fired At Stockton Party Late Friday Night

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) – Stockton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.
Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. at a large party at the American Legion Hall on West Lane.
According to police, no victims or suspects have been identified and nobody was struck in the incident. Officials say partygoers were uncooperative in the early stages of the investigation.
Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.
We will keep you up to date as the investigation continues.