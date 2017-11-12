1 Dead After Early Morning Five-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS13) – One man is now dead after a solo car crash led to a five-vehicle pileup.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 99 at Laguna Boulevard near Elk Grove.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson Michael Bradley says 20-year-old Ricardo Salas was driving a 2003 Honda at 70 mph in the right lane when he came upon a much slower moving vehicle.

He braked suddenly and swerved to the left, losing control of the car, according to CHP. The car rolled over and collided with the center divider wall under the Laguna Boulevard overpass, coming to rest on its wheels in the left lane facing the wrong way.

39-year-old Dan Perlea saw the accident and pulled his Jeep over to assist Salas with moving his car off to the left shoulder. As the two men were attempting to move the car, a motorcycle came down the left lane at a high rate of speed, according to CHP.

The motorcyclist collided with the Honda, throwing the 26-year old motorcyclist from his bike into the right lane, fatally injuring him.

His motorcycle came to rest in the center lane. The collision also caused the Honda to slam into the Jeep.

Shortly after the collision, 19-year-old Isaias Godinez was driving his Ford at 70 mph in the left lane, and didn’t see the wreckage from the previous crashes, according to CHP. He hit the Honda.

The final vehicle in the pileup was driven by 53-year-old Rafael Martinez, who was driving his 1989 Toyota down the right lane. He hit the motorcyclist, on the ground in the right lane, and dragged him several yards without stopping.

The motorcyclist, identified by Sacramento County Coroner as 26-year-old Tommy Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salas and a passenger in Godinez’s car sustained minor injuries. Both declined to be transported to the hospital.

Highway 99 was closed at Laguna Boulevard near Elk Grove from 1:15 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.