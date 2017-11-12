WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Shakes Costa Rica

Filed Under: Costa Rica, Earthquake, Jaco Costa Rica, San Jose Costa Rica
Earthquake

JACO, Costa Rica (CNN) — An 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday night, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was centered 16 km west of Jaco, Costa Rica, at a depth of 10 km, according to the USGS. It gave the quake preliminary magnitude of 6.8, but later downgraded it.

Jaco lies southwest of Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose, and is part of the region of Puntarenas, on the Pacific Coast.

The President of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solís, tweeted that no tsunami warning had been issued.

Police called for calm.

The Fuerza Publica warned on Twitter that there were landslides on the road between Jaco to Tárcoles, further north.

Developing story – more to come

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch