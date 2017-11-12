Man Accused Of Assaulting Modesto Security Guard

MODESTO, Calif. (CBS13) – A Modesto man is accused of assaulting and critically injuring a 70-year-old security guard who police say tried to intervene in a fight in a parking garage.

Don Lacey, 33, was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges that include assault with great bodily injury.

Police say the assault happened late Friday night in the parking garage located at 915 11th Street.  When officers arrived on scene, they found the security guard unconscious with head injuries.  He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

After an investigation, police said the security guard intervened in an argument between Lacey and a female parking attendant.  Lacey then struck the security guard, police said.

Police say a witness followed Lacey from the parking garage until police arrived and took him into custody.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Modesto Police Department.

