Police Looking For Woman Seen Mailing Stolen Art Back To Museum

Police Looking For Woman Seen Mailing Stolen Art Back To MuseumThe New York Police Department says it wants to question a woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to the Museum of Modern Art.

Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Shakes Costa RicaAn 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday night, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

California Senate Changes Process For Investigating Sexual HarassmentThe California Senate is changing its process for investigating sexual misconduct complaints following new allegations against a sitting Democratic senator.

Powerful Earthquake On Iran-Iraq Border Kills More Than 140 A powerful earthquake shook the Iran-Iraq border late Sunday, killing more than 140 people and injuring 860 in Iran alone, state media there said.