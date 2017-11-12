Win FREE Club Corp Rounds Of Golf With The Lo-Down!

1 Dead After Early Morning Five-Vehicle Crash Near Elk GroveOne man is now dead after a solo car crash led to a five-vehicle pileup.

Man Accused Of Assaulting Modesto Security GuardA Modesto man is accused of assaulting and critically injuring a 70-year old security guard who police say tried to intervene in a fight in a parking garage.

Schwarzenegger Calls On Climate Activists To Change MethodsMovie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger wants environmental activists to give more attention to immediate health hazards like air and water pollution.

Texas Church Members Gather For 1st Time Since AttackHundreds of people will gather in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday to worship with surviving members of a local church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.