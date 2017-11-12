Win FREE Club Corp Rounds Of Golf With The Lo-Down!

Filed Under: 1140, Club Corp, contests, golf, KHTK, Sacramento, Sports

This week, The Lo-Down is hooking you up with FREE rounds of golf from Club Corp!

Win free rounds of golf at three of the area’s best public golf courses: Empire Ranch, Turkey Creek, and Teal Bend Golf Clubs!

Enter to win Monday – Friday from noon-3pm on The Lo-Down!

Golfers… The biggest score is on Sundays when you can play Empire Ranch, Teal Bend or Turkey Creek Golf Courses for just $50 plus you also get one of three gift options! Get all the info at GolfSundays.com!

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch