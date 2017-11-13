WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Football Chaos: The Lo-Down – 11/13

Hour 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Chase Claypool #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is tackled by Sheldrick Redwine #22 of the Miami Hurricanes during a game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about yesterday’s NFL games, and some of the surprise wins in College Football that will shake up the playoffs.  At the end of the hour Damien said he knows how to fix the Denver Broncos, and Jason .  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: LeBron Jams #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media during Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys go over their best and worst from the sports weekend.  They also talked about the NFL’s Concussion Protocol and how teams don’t seem to be following the rules, and what the league could do to watch out for player safety.  They also talked about Lebron James taking a few digs at Phil Jackson in New York today. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Kara Lawson, Washington Wizards Analyst, joins the guys to talk about the Kings Wizards match up tonight, and the Wizards season so far.  The guys ended the hour going around the NBA and talking about tonight’s games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

