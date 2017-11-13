Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about yesterday’s NFL games, and some of the surprise wins in College Football that will shake up the playoffs. At the end of the hour Damien said he knows how to fix the Denver Broncos, and Jason . All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys go over their best and worst from the sports weekend. They also talked about the NFL’s Concussion Protocol and how teams don’t seem to be following the rules, and what the league could do to watch out for player safety. They also talked about Lebron James taking a few digs at Phil Jackson in New York today. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Kara Lawson, Washington Wizards Analyst, joins the guys to talk about the Kings Wizards match up tonight, and the Wizards season so far. The guys ended the hour going around the NBA and talking about tonight’s games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

