Search On For Man, Woman Who Burglarized Lincoln CVS Store

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police are looking for the public’s help to find two suspects who burglarized a Lincoln CVS over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday at the CVS Pharmacy on Lincoln Boulevard.

According to police, a woman distracted a clerk while the male suspect made his way to the back room. There he stole from the cashier’s drawer, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage of the suspects walking into the store has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information about who the suspects might be is asked to contact the police department.

