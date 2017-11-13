WR Marquise Goodwin Lost Infant Son Hours Before 49ers Win

SANTA CLARA (CBS) — There was every reason 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin should have been rejoicing in the San Francisco locker room after Sunday’s win.

He teammed up with rookie QB C.J. Beathard on an 83-yard scoring play to help the 49ers win their first game of the season. And unknown to the faithful gathered at Levi’s Stadium, his on his knees TD celebration in the end zone had much a different meaning.

On Instagram after the game, the 49ers receiver let the fans know he and his wife had suffered an unbelievable tragedy just hours before kickoff.

He wrote that he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby on Sunday morning, around 4 a.m. due to complications. The baby had to be delivered prematurely.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan,” Goodwin wrote. “The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelieveable.”

On his touchdown scoring play, Goodwin had Giants’ corner Janoris Jenkins beat and ran the last 20 yards untouched to the end zone alone. As he neared the goal line, he pointed skyward, blowing a kiss to heaven. Once in the end zone, he dropped to one knee, made the sign of the cross and cradled the ball.

Goodwin is the second NFL player in the past few weeks to lose a baby prematurely. Buffalo’s Logan Thomas and his wife also suffered a similar loss in October.