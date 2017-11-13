Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Monterey County

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Monterey CountyA magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck Monterey County late Monday morning was felt in parts of the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Police Name Stray Cat A 'Prime Suspect' In Attempted Murder CaseA bedridden woman was reportedly found by her daughter bleeding badly from about 20 cuts to her face on Nov. 6.

Mushrooms May Be The 'Fountain Of Youth' Food, Study SaysResearchers at Penn State say they've found that a wide variety of mushrooms are packed with two important anti-aging chemicals, ergothioneine and glutathione.

America Is Falling Out Of Love With BudweiserAmericans' beer tastes are changing. They are opting for fancier craft beers, microbrews and wines and spirits instead of old classics.