Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Monterey County

SALINAS (CBS) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck Monterey County late Monday morning was felt in parts of the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck at 11:31 a.m. about 22 miles east of Salinas and 14 miles northeast of the town of Gonzales, at a depth of about 3.8 miles.
Visitors to the USGS website from as far away as San Francisco, nearly 100 miles from the epicenter, reported feeling the earthquake.
The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.