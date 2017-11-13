Police Dog Killed In Hit-And-Run Was Just Weeks From Retirement

Police Dog Killed In Hit-And-Run Was Just Weeks From RetirementEarlier this year Blek was honored at the K9 Valor Awards for his capture of a suspect following the shooting of a law enforcement officer.

49ers Coach: Marquise Goodwin Insisted On Playing After Son's DeathKyle Shanahan was ready to let his speedy receiver take time with his wife after she prematurely gave birth to their son, who then died of complications early Sunday morning.

Sacramento Homeless Fight Shifts Money Away From Women's ShelterCounty officials announced they would cut off funding to St. John’s Program For Real Change in September. That funding is now going to Volunteers of America.

Retaliation Fears Surround Investigation Of California Capitol HarassmentAfter waiting weeks for a response from lawmakers, the women say they received a press release saying the Senate will now let an outside legal team handle all harassment complaints, instead of doing it on their own.