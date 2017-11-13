Raiders Organization To Break Ground On Las Vegas Stadium Today

Filed Under: Break Ground, Las Vegas, NFL, Oakland Raiders, stadium

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Raiders will break ground at 5 p.m. today on their new $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas, per NFL analyst Ian Rapoport.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board unanimously approved an agreement that will allow the Raiders’ contractor to begin pre-construction work on the site. The stadium could become the team’s new home as early as 2020, according the Mercury News

The organization has been patiently quiet about the event. However, the team posted a link allowing fans to live-stream the invitation-only ceremony on its  But the team posted a link allowing fans to live-stream the invitation-only ceremony on its website.

The local Laborers Union spread a massive tarp across the site, painted to look like a Raiders football field.

The proposed stadium site is located on the 62.5-acre Russell Road site, just off Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas McCarran Airport, and adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

