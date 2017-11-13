Report: Giants, Cardinals Interest For Giancarlo Stanton Trade ‘Most Intense’

Filed Under: Giancarlo Stanton, MLB, Most Intense, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, trade

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly the two teams with the most interest in trading for Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, per MLB reporter Peter Gammons.

Gammons described their interest as “most intense” but said it’s unclear if Stanton would be interested in playing for either franchise.

Stanton has played with the Florida/Miami Marlins since 2010. The right fielder is a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner and two-time NL Home Run leader.

He’s currently hitting .268 and has racked up 267 home runs.

