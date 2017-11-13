Roger Goodell Seeks New Contract With $50M Salary And A Private Jet

According to Bleacher Report, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is asking for a $49.5 million annual salary on top of a private jet for life in his contract negotiations with league owners.

NFL owners told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen that the number Goodell was asking for seems to be too much and is unseemly and offensive.

Goodell then proposed to include lifetime health insurance for his family and compensation of around $30 million per year.

The league issued a statement denying Schefter and Mortensen’s report on Sunday.

The negotiations with Goodell has become controversial with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly threatened to sue if the league goes forward with the deal.

Goodell and Jones have clashed in the past. Most recently regarding the six-game suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott will be missing his first game of the season Sunday after a judge denied his appeal for a temporary stay.

Goodell has been commissioner of the NFL since 2006 and has been criticized on how he has handled controversies within the league.

There has been no further word on what the compensation package that is being offered by the league owners includes.