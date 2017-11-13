Sideshows Shut Down US-50 And Sacramento Streets

SACRAMENTO — Donuts on the freeway, overnight in Sacramento.

There were two sideshows a few hours apart — The first sideshow took place on Highway 50, near Stockton Boulevard; the second, the other side of town in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police say these are two of the biggest sideshows they’ve seen. Video obtained by CBS 13 shows dozens of drivers blocking part of Highway 50, their hazards turned on to warn oncoming cars they’ve shut the freeway down.

The video also shows several cars doing donuts, and at one point narrowly missing onlookers. “That’s crazy, I ain’t seen nothin like that.” One man who saw the video says this is the biggest sideshow he’s ever seen, and he’s performed in them. “It’s ballsy, it’s also kinda crafty, I don’t know how they stopped traffic like that,” he said.

Police say there were about five-hundred cars involved in the sideshow, with almost a thousand people watching. “I think all these guys should have gotten arrested,” said another man.

He says sideshows are dangerous, and a nuisance to innocent drivers. “I think I’d be very upset if I was one of those people in the car, it’s already bad enough with traffic,” the man added.

Fresh tire marks display evidence of another side show just South of Watt Avenue, hours after the first incident on Highway 50. Sacramento police say there were about a hundred cars at the second show, and aren’t sure the two are related. The night ended with an impounded car and an arrest after one sideshow driver tried to race away from police. A wild night for police officers who say they’ve never been called out to sideshows this big.

Police say they cited dozens of drivers involved. They say sideshow drivers can have their cars impounded for a month, and they have to pay thousands of dollar to get their car back.