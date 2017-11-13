Veteran Resources Available In Sacramento County

(Courtesy of Volunteers of America)

Housing

Volunteers of America – A Street Shelter

Shelter for men

• As many as 90 consecutive days of food, shelter and referral services are provided to homeless men at Volunteers of America’s Men’s Shelter. Eighty beds are available for men who are seeking long-term stability.

• You must show up the first time to have your name placed on the waiting list. Check in each day 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Intake is at 1:00 p.m. Call in each day for check-in after your name is on the list.

Phone: (916) 448-5507

Address: 1400 North A. Street, Sacramento

Salvation Army – Shelter

Shelter for Men, Women, and Veterans

• Lodging and meals to homeless single men and women for 30 days, including a support system of multiple resources and specialized programs.

Phone: (916) 443-1088

Address: 1200 North B Street, Sacramento.

Union Gospel Mission for Men – Shelter

Shelter for single men and drug and Alcohol Program

• Provides a seven 7-night stay for single men. Be there at the black metal gate by 5:30 p.m. for a first come/first serve basis. You can have 7 nights in, then stay out for three nights, and come back for 7 more days. Preference usually is given to “first timers” or new people, so let the staff know if this is your first time.

• The Drug and Alcohol Program is a Christian based Drug and Alcohol Program for men. For the first 30 days in the program, men are not allowed to leave the Mission. This blackout period is a time of probation to determine the candidate’s commitment and ability to benefit from treatment. Men are assigned responsibilities, attend classes and make a clean break with the past. After 30 days

Phone: 916-447-3268

Address: 400 Bannon Street, Sacramento

Volunteers of America, Veteran Services – Supportive Services for Veteran Families Grants (SSVF)

• VA grants provided to non-profit organizations to assist homeless and at-risk of homeless Veterans and their families to maintain or return to permanent housing.

• SSVF helps homeless vets by providing legal counseling and financial aid for rent, utilities, moving costs, childcare, bus transportation, employment assistance and benefits counseling.

Phone: (916) 228-3148

Address: 10636 Schirra Ave Mather

Sacramento Self-Help Housing (SSHH)

• Sacramento Self Help Housing assists persons who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to find and retain stable and affordable housing.

• Provides permanent supportive housing to chronically homeless individuals in houses scattered throughout Sacramento County.

Phone: (916) 341-0593

Address: 1250 Sutterville rd., Sacramento.

Sacramento Veterans Resource Center (SVRC) – Shelter

• SVRC offers 30 onsite and 8 offsite beds for homeless veterans–including female veterans with children.

• Supportive housing programs offer up two twenty-four months of stable living, combined with comprehensive supportive services to effectively end the cycle of homelessness and assist veterans in the acquisition of permanent housing and sustainable-wage jobs.

Phone: (916) 393-8387

Address: 7270 E. Southgate Dr., Sacramento

VA Supportive Housing Program (HUD-VASH)

• HUD-VASH Is a joint effort between HUD and VA to move Veterans and their families out of homelessness and into permanent housing. HUD provides housing assistance through its Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) that allows homeless Veterans to rent privately owned housing.

Website information: https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/hcv/vash

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Contracts (HCHV)

• Provides emergency housing, shelter and treatment through local community providers. Local VA facilities contract with community agencies for beds which are available to Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare.

• Veterans can stay at Salvation Army shelter for up to 3 months, and after 2 months at the Salvation Army Veterans are eligible for the Homeless Dental Program.

• Homeless Veteran Dental Program: Veterans receiving at least sixty days of VA residential services addressing their homelessness may be eligible for a one-time dental service. Inquiry to this onetime benefit should be addressed with the VA case manager assigned to you in the residential program.

Salvation Army (916) 443-1088 Address: 1200 N B St., Sacramento

Contact: Maureen Gallagher Email: maureen.gallagher2@va.gov

** Housing providers are required to verify you are free of Tuberculosis (TB). If you have had a TB test within the past year request a copy of the results before release from incarceration. If you do not have a recent TB clearance request the test so you can have this document available for rapid housing.

Sacramento Steps Forward Navigator (SSF)

• Homeless outreach navigators work directly with individuals experiencing In addition, outreach teams collaborate and share expertise and information to ensure that each client is receiving the services they need and being assisted toward housing.

Phone: 916-577-9770

E-Mail Address: info@sacstepsforward.org

Address: 1331 Garden Highway, Suite 100, Sacramento

Halfway Houses & Drug Treatment Programs

River City Recovery Center Inc.

Phone: 916-442-3979

Address: 500 22nd Street, Sacramento

Sacramento Recovery House Inc.

Phone: 916-455-6258

Address: 1914 22nd Street, Sacramento

Health Care for Re-entry Veterans Program (HCRV)

• Outreach and pre-release assessments services for veterans in prison

• Referrals and linkages to medical, psychiatric, and social services, including employment services upon release

• Short term case management assistance upon release

Contact: Patrick Merrill Email: Patrick.merrill@va.gov

Phone: (775) 324-6600

Website information: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/docs/Reentry/09_ca.pdf

Parole Outpatient Clinics (POC)

• Parolee Outpatient Clinics (POC) provides mental health assessments and treatment upon release from prison and throughout parole.

• Treatment consists of medication management, group therapy, individual therapy, and case management for parolees at high risk of criminal behavior due to their mental illness.

Contact: Sacramento Parole Outpatient Clinic

Phone: (916) 255-2806

Address: 9825 Goethe Rd. Ste. 200, Sacramento

Sacramento County Veterans Service Officers (CVSO)

• They can assist you in determining your eligibility for resources and assist your access to VA Healthcare.

• They can assist you with VA Enrollment

• Start and/or Restart your disability benefits, secure your DD-214, Official Military Personnel File, and Military Medical Records

• Provide you with resource points of contact and linkages to the services for which you are eligible.

Contact: Sacramento County Veterans Service Office

Phone: (916) 874-6811

Address: 2007 19th St., Sacramento

Sacramento Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO)

• Arrange treatment instead of incarceration (where possible)

• Collaboration with courts/judges

• Residential treatment referrals

• Inpatient hospital services

• Vet Center counseling referrals

Contact: Sherry DeLisle Email: sherry.delisle@va.gov

Website information: https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp

Employment

Volunteers of America, Veteran Services – Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program (HVRP)

• HVRP provides services to assist in reintegrating homeless veterans into meaningful employment within the labor force and to stimulate the development of effective service delivery systems that will address the complex problems facing homeless veterans.

• HVRP representatives conduct outreach to employers and engage in advocacy efforts with hiring executives to increase employment opportunities for veterans, encourage the hiring of veterans, and generally assist veterans to gain and retain employment.

Contact: Volunteers of America, Veteran Services

Phone: (916) 61-5149

Address: 10636 Schirra Ave., Mather

VA’s Compensated Work Therapy Program (CWT)

VA Medical Center Name: VA McClellan Outpatient Clinic

• CWT is a therapeutic vocational service available to some Veterans. Veterans learn job skills, re-learn successful work habits, and regain a sense of self-esteem. Veterans are paid for their work and given assistance with employment in the community.

Contact: Primary Contact: CWT Program Coordinator

Phone: 925-852-9286 or Alternate Phone: 925-372-2393

Address: 5342 Dudley Blvd. Sacramento

Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialists (DVOP)

• Disabled Veterans Outreach Program (DVOP) specialists provide intensive services to meet the employment needs of disabled veterans and other eligible veterans, with the maximum emphasis directed toward serving those who are economically or educationally disadvantaged, including homeless veterans, and veterans with barriers to employment.

Veterans’ Employment and Training Service U.S. Department of Labor

Website information: https://www.dol.gov/vets/aboutvets/regionaloffices/sanfrancisco.htm#ca

Phone: Click on California for local numbers

Address: 722 Capitol Mall, Room W1142, Sacramento

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

• Website: https://www.va.gov/

• Benefits: 1-800-827-1000

• Health Care: 1-877-222-VETS (8387)

• VA Inspector General: 1-800-488-8244

• Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1