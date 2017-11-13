HOUR 1
Dave opened today’s show with a question about what bad, but not life-altering, things he’d like to see happen to Vontaze Burfict. He also looked back at all the biggest stories that emerged from Week 10 of the NFL season.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave took a brief look back at the Kings loss to the Knicks, and then looked ahead to their matchup against the Wizards. He also talked about 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin’s tragic story, and answered questions from the week’s NFL action.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
Dave started the third hour by talking about the worst sports figures from the week, including Vontaze Burfict, LeBron James, Marqise Lee, DeShone Kizer, Conor McGregor and Mike Francesa. He also took a look at some fun stats from the NFL weekend.
Listen to the whole hour here: