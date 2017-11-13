Vontaze Burfict Is The Worst: The Drive – 11/13

HOUR 1

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after an 11-yard touchdownagainst the New York Giants during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave opened today’s show with a question about what bad, but not life-altering, things he’d like to see happen to Vontaze Burfict. He also looked back at all the biggest stories that emerged from Week 10 of the NFL season.

 

HOUR 2

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave took a brief look back at the Kings loss to the Knicks, and then looked ahead to their matchup against the Wizards. He also talked about 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin’s tragic story, and answered questions from the week’s NFL action.

 

HOUR 3

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Dave started the third hour by talking about the worst sports figures from the week, including Vontaze Burfict, LeBron James, Marqise Lee, DeShone Kizer, Conor McGregor and Mike Francesa. He also took a look at some fun stats from the NFL weekend.

 

