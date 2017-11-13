Weak Storm Moving Through, Stronger Storm Expected On Wednesday

WR Marquise Goodwin Lost Infant Son Hours Before 49ers WinThere was every reason 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin should have been rejoicing in the San Francisco locker room after Sunday’s win.

Weak Storm Moving Through, Stronger Storm Expected On WednesdayA weak storm system is moving through the region on Monday, and more wet weather is on the way.

'Hannity' Fans Smash Keurig Brewers Over Pulled AdsA decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.

Out-Of-State Murder Suspect Arrested In SacramentoAuthorities say a man being sought in the murder of an elderly Pittsburgh-area motel owner during an attempted robbery last year has been arrested in California.