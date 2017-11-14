A building block; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 11/14

Filed Under: Charles Daivs, Dave Joerger, George Hill, Minnesota Vikings, Sacramento Kings, Willie Cauley-Stein

Hour 1

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance brought to you by Petkus in hour one. Listen as the fellas talk with coach about the three game road trip the team is on, what the team needs to address on a nightly basis to begin wining on the road and how he see’s some progression from the team.

Hour 2

The NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined the fellas for his weekly appearance on the show, hear Charles, speak about the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation and if he would play Teddy Bridgewater over Case Keenum this week. Plus Charles breaks down the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders and Patriots in Mexico and much, much more.

Hour 3

In hour three the fellas jump into some NFL news and notes. Everything from what the Minnesota Vikings should do at their quarterback spot now that Teddy Bridgewater is back and Case Keenum is playing well to what is going on in New York with the Giants. Plus listen as Doug and Grant discuss the the play of Willie Cauley-Stein the last few weeks of the season.

Hour 4

The fellas talk Kings, George Hill’s efforts to change his poor play as of late, how good the Spurs still are, why they think the Pistons are pretty good, plus take a loot at what the Kings may need to do to beat the Hawks tomorrow.

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch