Hour 1

The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance brought to you by Petkus in hour one. Listen as the fellas talk with coach about the three game road trip the team is on, what the team needs to address on a nightly basis to begin wining on the road and how he see’s some progression from the team.

Hour 2

The NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined the fellas for his weekly appearance on the show, hear Charles, speak about the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation and if he would play Teddy Bridgewater over Case Keenum this week. Plus Charles breaks down the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders and Patriots in Mexico and much, much more.

Hour 3

In hour three the fellas jump into some NFL news and notes. Everything from what the Minnesota Vikings should do at their quarterback spot now that Teddy Bridgewater is back and Case Keenum is playing well to what is going on in New York with the Giants. Plus listen as Doug and Grant discuss the the play of Willie Cauley-Stein the last few weeks of the season.

Hour 4

The fellas talk Kings, George Hill’s efforts to change his poor play as of late, how good the Spurs still are, why they think the Pistons are pretty good, plus take a loot at what the Kings may need to do to beat the Hawks tomorrow.