Police: Female Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On El Camino Avenue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fatal crash has part of a major Sacramento street closed for hours Tuesday morning.
The scene is along El Camino Avenue, near the Capital City Freeway and Connie Drive.
Sacramento police say a pedestrian, only identified as a female at this point, was struck by a vehicle in the area around 6:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The driver stayed at the scene, police say.
El Camino Avenue is now closed between Business 80 and Ethan Way for the next few hours as officers investigate the scene, police say.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if at all possible for the time being.